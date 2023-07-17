Lisa Haydon may have been missing from the Bollywood scenario but her Instagram is always buzzing with all the latest happenings in her life. Just recently, the former model turned into a muse for fashion designer, Arpita Mehta and her pictures from Paris did warm our hearts. This prompted us to revisit some of the previous instances where she rocked lehenga cholis like a pro. While one may think if Lisa can only rock bikinis, trust her to prove you wrong. Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Lisa Haydon, Who Nailed This Arpita Mehta Design Better?

From Ridhi Mehra to Arpita Mehta, Lisa Haydon has modelled for all the prominent designers and hasn't disappointed us yet. With her tall and lean frame, it's only natural that it becomes easier for her to nail these pretty designs and silhouettes. A yummy mummy to three beautiful kids, Lisa may not be missing Bollywood but we definitely miss her. We still remember her sizzling hot magazine cover for Vogue India with Hrithik Roshan. While the pictures were drool-worthy, Lisa did look like a bombshell, giving other actresses a run for their money. While that can be discussed later, today let's check out her different looks in traditional wear. Lisa Haydon in Her Emerald Green Bikini is a Combination Lethal Enough for Our Hearts (View Pics).

Loving Her Blue Lehenga

All Things Charming

Pretty Woman

Barbiecore

All Dolled Up for Diwali

So, which of Lisa Haydon's traditional wear did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

