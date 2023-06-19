Do you like pre-draped sarees? If yes, we have just the right pick for you. Lisa Haydon recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her sister's wedding. Decked up in a baby pink saree by Arpita Mehta, Lisa looked like a bombshell ready to woo your hearts. The pre-draped embellished saree had a tube blouse with a ghaghra and an attached dupatta. Lisa certainly nailed this design to the hilt but she wasn't the only one. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Kiara Advani - Who Pulled Off This Look Better?

Earlier we had star kid, Shanaya Kapoor walking the ramp in the same design at Lakme Fashion Week. The showstopper piece was then designed in yellow but Lisa preferred wearing it in pink instead. With her soft curls, no jewellery, nude lips and highlighted cheeks, Kapoor amped up the glamour quotient like a seasoned model. Lisa nailed it more maturely but Shanaya had an equal amount of fun in it. Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Pooja Hegde, Whose Nailed This Blingy Outfit?

Shanaya Kapoor v/s Lisa Haydon

Shanaya Kapoor and Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yet, if you were asked to pick a name that nailed this design better, whom would you choose? Would it be Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, Lisa Haydon or Bedhadak beauty, Shanaya Kapoor? Drop your answers on Twitter or choose the option from the box below.

Who Wore This Saree Better? Shanaya Kapoor Lisa Haydon

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).