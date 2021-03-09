Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have announced the release date of their film Looop Lapeta. The film has been slated to hit screens on October 22. Posting a 12-second announcement video, they asked fans to "brace" themselves for the comic thriller. Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu Introduces Tahir Raj Bhasin as Satya, Her Love Interest in Her Next Film (View Post).

"Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021, a comic thriller we rarely get !" posted Taapsee. Tahir wrote: "Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!" Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About the Love She Received from Looop Lapeta Sets (View Post).

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

Taapsee has been treating her fans regularly with stills and snippets about the film. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.

