In a candid reflection on the changing dynamics of the Indian film industry, actor Taapsee Pannu has spoken out against what she describes as an increasingly aggressive and "dirty" public relations culture. In a series of recent interviews, the Thappad star claimed that the industry's PR strategies have escalated to a "new level," where financial resources are now being used not just to promote talent, but to actively undermine professional rivals. Taapsee Pannu Donates Insulated Water Coolers To Help Underprivileged Beat Summer Heat, Says ‘Joy of Helping People out of Your Comfort Zone Is Real, Try It’ (Watch Video).

Speaking with Times Now, Pannu noted that while PR has traditionally been a tool for self-promotion, the current climate has shifted toward more predatory tactics. "I have realised that this PR game has gone to some other level," she said. "You are paying either to push yourself... or you are also paying to push someone else down."

The actor expressed concern over this trend, questioning when the industry began to equate personal success with the failure of others. She observed that this "negative PR" involves fabricating narratives and planting stories to damage the reputations of peers, a practice she finds both unnecessary and exhausting.

The Cost of Fabricated Narratives

Pannu, known for her straightforward personality, also criticised the rising cost of maintaining a "manufactured" public image. She revealed that she prefers to spend her earnings on her family and travel rather than investing in social media "shout-outs" or planted articles.

"I don’t have the resources to plant articles about myself or to pay INR 50,000 to a social media account just to have them write flattering things about me," she stated.

She highlighted a growing "discrepancy" between the voices actors cultivate on social media and their actual work on screen. According to Pannu, many in the industry are focused on building a "facade" of relevance that often does not align with their professional output or authentic personality.

Reflections on Insecurity and Growth

These comments come as Pannu reflects on her own journey, admitting that she has consciously slowed down her work pace over the last two years. This transition has allowed her to view the industry's inner workings with more clarity.

She recently shared that early in her career, she struggled with intense self-doubt, often "butchering" herself mentally over her looks and fashion sense. However, the actor noted that she has now reached a stage where she relies on her "gut feeling" rather than following conventional industry formulas or PR-driven trends. ‘PR Team Went a Little Overboard’: ‘Saiyaara’ Actor Varun Badola Reveals Viral Theatre Reactions to Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda’s Romantic Musical Were a Promotional Stunt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba alongside Sunny Kaushal. She next has Devashish Makhija's Gandhari.

