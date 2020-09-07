Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently stepped out of home for a long drive. Accompanying them was their pet dog, Drogo. Taking to Instagram, Pulkit posted a picture of him and Kriti with the dog, seated in a car. "Long drives," he captioned the post, adding a heart eye emoji. "You guys look cute each other," a user commented. Suswagatam Khushamadeed: Pulkit Samrat’s Upcoming Movie to Spread a Message of Love, Friendship and Compassion

"Hahah look at your dog. How cutely he is posing," another one wrote. During lockdown, Kriti and Pulkit shared several snapshots for fans on how they spent time with each other. Pulkit Samrat Wants Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to Don the Chef’s Hat and Start Baking

Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Long drives are 😍 . @kriti.kharbanda @drogohusky A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on Sep 7, 2020 at 1:25am PDT

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish".

