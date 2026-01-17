The action-packed spy drama Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and others, continues to perform steadily at the box office even in its seventh week of release. Despite facing competition from multiple new releases, the film has crossed the INR 1,275 crore mark worldwide after 43 days in theatres. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has remained resilient, holding its ground against both regional and international titles. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait To Return in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

Day 43 Collection Sees Minor Dip

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Dhurandhar earned INR 1.65 crore on its 43rd day (7th Friday). While the film had collected around INR 3 crore over the previous two days, Friday witnessed a slight dip due to fresh releases entering cinemas. With this, the film’s net collection in India now stands at approximately INR 818.25 crore.

Worldwide Business Touches INR 1,275 Crore

On the gross front, Dhurandhar has earned around INR 981.75 crore from the domestic market. Overseas collections currently stand at INR 293.25 crore, taking the film’s total worldwide gross to INR 1,275 crore after a 43-day theatrical run. The numbers highlight the film’s sustained appeal among audiences, even as footfalls slow down in later weeks. 'Dhurandhar' OTT Release Date: As 'Dhurandhar' Becomes No.1 Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Ever in History, Know When and Where To Watch Ranveer Singh-Starrer Spy Thriller.

Weekly Box Office Breakdown

Here is a snapshot of the film’s weekly performance in India:

Week 1: INR 207.25 crore

Week 2: INR 253.25 crore

Week 3: INR 172 crore

Week 4: INR 106.5 crore

Week 5: INR 51.25 crore

Week 6: INR 26.35 crore

Day 43 (7th Friday): INR 1.65 crore (early estimates)

Total Net Collection: INR 818.25 crore

New Releases Fail to Overtake ‘Dhurandhar’

This Friday saw the release of two new films like Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das and Rahu Ketu, featuring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. However, neither managed to outperform Dhurandhar at the box office. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected approximately INR 1.25 crore on its opening day, while Rahu Ketu earned around Rs 1 crore, both falling short of Dhurandhar’s Day 43 numbers. Although daily earnings have now entered single digits, Dhurandhar continues to show a steady hold, proving its long-lasting audience interest. The film’s consistent performance, even after several weeks and fresh competition, reinforces its status as one of the biggest box office successes in recent times.

