Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's rakhi sister and Pulkit Samrat's ex-wife, Shweta Rohira, recently met with an accident. Shweta Rohira, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (January 28) to inform fans and followers about the unfortunate incident. In the pictures shared, Shweta could be seen lying on a hospital bed with a sling supporting her arm with a plastered leg. Rashmika Mandanna Gets Injured in Gym; Actress Shares Pics of Fractured Leg and Issues Apology to ‘Sikandar’, ‘Thama’ and ‘Kubera’ Directors.

Shweta Rohira on the Accident

Taking to Instagram, Shweta recalled the incidents that led to the mishap. Sharing pictures of her injury, she penned a long note. The first image showed a bandaged leg and an arm sling, while the other image revealed a deep cut on her upper lip. Sharing the graphic pictures, she wrote, "Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, “Hold my chai,” and sends a bike your way. For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode."

Shweta Rohira’s Shares Health Update

She continued, "Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t in my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama. The truth is, sometimes life shakes us to break us, only to rebuild us stronger. " ‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan Travels in Kaali-Peeli Taxi As He Shoots for AR Murugadoss’ Action Film in Mumbai; Leaked Footage From Set Goes Viral – WATCH.

She concluded her note by saying, "Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost." (The film is not over yet, my friend) and promised to come back stronger. For the unversed, Shweta Rohira is a freelance writer, journalist and media personality. She is quite popular for her social media content related to books.

