Maanvi Gagroo Calls Out an Apparel Brand's 'Fat Shaming' Post While Highlighting Their Distasteful Tagline

Maanvi Gagroo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Women love their curves and it's high time our society has this reality check. There was a time when Sonakshi was fat-shamed by a model who referred to her as a cow on the ramp. Since then till now, nothing much has changed in the industry but actresses like Maanvi Gagroo are working hard towards it. They are accepting roles that don't demand them to shed their weight and they are certainly striving hard to voice their displeasure against anyone who tries to fat shame a person.

Recently Maanvi took to her Twitter account to highlight a similar instance. Turns out that an apparel brand was using her picture to promote the idea of 'hiding your curves'. While the actress in the picture was wearing their brand, they didn't have her permission to use it as a sponsored post. Also, she's against the idea of fat-shaming and does not approve of their tagline that reads 'Styles to Hide Your Curves'.

Check Out Her Tweet

I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to. pic.twitter.com/GwY1TkOjCQ — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) May 28, 2020

"I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to," she tweeted while sharing a picture of the brand and their tagline.

Guess, an apology from the brand's side is in order but it's time we start accepting all body types. And the acceptance has to come from the grassroot level.