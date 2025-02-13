This Valentine’s Day 2025 (February 14), immerse yourself in the nuanced world of Hindi queer narratives that intricately weave together love and identity. Films like Fire challenge heteronormative constructs, while Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan blends comedy and emotion to break societal barriers. These stories exemplify the complexities of forbidden desires, capturing the intense emotional journey of same-sex love. They offer rich, multifaceted portrayals of self-discovery and rebellion, illuminating queerness with exceptional poignancy. Here are our top five picks to watch on this special day. Valentine’s Day 2025: From ‘Sreeragamo’ to ‘Nenjukkul Peidhidum’, Timeless South Indian Melodies To Celebrate Romance!

'Fire' (1996)

Fire, directed by Deepa Mehta, is a groundbreaking romantic drama that explores the lives of Radha (Shabana Azmi) and Sita (Nandita Das), two women trapped in unsatisfying marriages. As their emotional connection deepens, they embark on a transformative journey of love. The film boldly challenges societal norms, culminating in an empowering, hopeful conclusion where they choose to live together.

'My Brother… Nikhil' (2005)

Directed by Onir, a trailblazing openly gay filmmaker, My Brother… Nikhil challenges societal taboos by portraying a gay man, Nikhil Kapoor, who is also battling AIDS. Unlike typical portrayals, Nikhil isn’t reduced to a victim or source of pity. Onir sensitively addresses AIDS, using it to deepen familial bonds and confront societal stigma with dignity and empathy.

'Kapoor & Sons' (2016)

Kapoor & Sons weaves a complex family tapestry starring Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. Beneath the surface of familial discord lies Rahul's (Khan) secret: he is a closeted gay man. The film sensitively portrays his struggle, culminating in his mother's eventual, hard-won acceptance. This poignant narrative thread offers a powerful and realistic depiction of the coming-out process within a traditional Indian context.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' (2019)

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a significant film for its mainstream portrayal of a lesbian romance. The narrative centres on Sweety (Sonam Kapoor), a spirited Punjabi woman who rejects a parade of eligible bachelors, concealing her true affections. Crucially, the film avoids the pitfalls of fetishisation, offering a more authentic and respectful representation of a sapphic relationship, a rarity within mainstream Indian cinema.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a must-watch same-sex romantic flick starring Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film follows Aman and Kartik as they navigate societal prejudices, particularly Aman's traditional family. Raw yet heartfelt, the movie’s modest box-office success signalled a growing appetite for mainstream LGBTQ+ narratives.

These films, essential viewing for all, offer a powerful lens through which to examine societal prejudices and celebrate the universality of love in its diverse forms.

