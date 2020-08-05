Hum Aapke Hain Koun! is a film we must have watched so many times that we can even tell you how many times Prem Salman Khan sighed looking at Nisha Madhuri Dixit. It's one of those movies which you can watch any time and anywhere. Today the movie completes 26 years since it rocked the nation with its many songs, the sweet romance and a whole lot of family values. Madhuri Dixit celebrates the day by sharing a now and then picture of herself with Salman Khan and we are game to watch it again. Renuka Shahane’s Accident in HAHK Is a Viral Meme Now and These Tweets Will Leave You ROFL

Madhuri's caption to the picture is really interesting where she thanks everyone for watching this movie over and over again. We should thank ourselves for being such a loyal fan of this film which strangely still hasn't aged.

Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝 pic.twitter.com/Rp07h3Pfiu — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2020

Hum Apke Hain Koun! still have the distinction of enjoying the highest footfalls for any movie at the theatres. It's the first film to have earned Rs 50 crore all the way back in 1995.

