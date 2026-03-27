Bollywood personality Malaika Arora has addressed the persistent media fascination with her personal life, clarifying that she is currently unfazed by relationship speculation. In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, the 52-year-old entrepreneur dismissed recurring dating rumours, emphasizing her contentment with her current state of independence and her focus on expanding her business empire. The actress, who recently launched her new restaurant Sweeney in Juhu, Mumbai, made it clear that while she values companionship, she is not actively seeking a partner and remains committed to living life on her own terms. Malaika Arora Stuns in New Haircut, Posts Pictures With Funky Caption (See Pics)

Malaika Arora Reacts to Dating Rumours

Malaika reacted to the frequency with which she is linked to almost any individual she is photographed with, including recent viral speculation involving Splitsvilla X6 contestant Sorab Bedi. She described the constant chatter as "irritating" but noted that she has reached a point where she can view it with detachment. “It’s irritating now. I just treat it as a joke,” she shared. “Arhaan and me, [we] have a good laugh about a lot of these things.” Malaika’s son, Arhaan Khan, has also become a part of this coping mechanism, with the two often finding humour in the absurd headlines that follow her public appearances. This follows a high-profile six-year relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, which reportedly concluded in 2024, and a 19-year marriage to Arbaaz Khan that ended in 2017.

Malaika Arora Says No Rush for Love

Reflecting on her journey as a single mother and a self-made woman, Malaika expressed that she no longer feels the need to strictly plan her future or rush into a new relationship. Instead, she is finding motivation in "building things from scratch," particularly her newer ventures in the hospitality and wellness sectors. While acknowledging that companionship is a "wonderful" aspect of life, she reiterated that it is not a necessity for her fulfilment. “I can’t plan these things. If it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I’m so happy exploring all of this that’s going on in my life... that’s what’s really motivating me,” she explained. Malaika Arora and Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta Attend Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Reception in Mumbai, Duo Avoid Paps (Watch Video)

Malaika Arora on Relationships and Independence

Throughout the interview, Malaika maintained a firm stance on maintaining her personal agency regardless of her relationship status. She emphasised that any future partnership would have to align with the values and independence she has cultivated over her career. “If I have to be with somebody, I’ll do it on my own terms,” she concluded. This sentiment echoes her previous public statements regarding the "double standards" women face in the industry, particularly concerning age gaps and personal choices after divorce.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).