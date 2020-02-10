Malang Box Office: 5 Factors That Are Turning Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Film Into a Hit

Malang poster (Picture credits: Instagram)

Malang is turning out to be the sleeper hit of the year. The movie, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and its success is bound to rejuvenate the solo careers of these two stars. Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The idea was to turn Malang into a Rs 100 crore blockbuster a la the last time, Mohit Suri made a dark romantic thriller a la Ek Villain. Malang Box Office Collection Day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur Gets His Biggest Opening Weekend As A Solo Hero, Earns Rs 25.36 Crore.

While it is way too far to say that Malang could earn Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, there is a chance for the film to do so seeing the number of footfalls in the theatres for the movie. So what has worked for Malang? Here are the five success tricks that Mohit Suri and his team applied to generate interest for the film.

Playing to Their 'Assets'

Let's be honest here. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani aren't exactly great actors, and no, Malang isn't going to change that perception for sure. But what can be agreeable is that both of them are incredibly good-looking people with dollops of sex-appeal. The promotions made it a point to make that their characters are allergic to clothes, and getting to display their amazing bods. Cue: More of their fans flocking in the theatres to see the film.

The Ek Villain Formula

Ek Villain was Mohit Suri's biggest hit, and we can't blame him for revisiting the formula with Malang. The premise of Malang revisits the revenge theme of Ek Villain with even character traits being similar. If Sidharth Malhotra was the angry vendetta-seeker in Ek Villian, then Aditya Roy Kapur borrowed the same trope for Malang. If Riteish Deshmukh played a psycho who has been repressed by his domineering wife in Ek Villain, then (SPOILER ALERT) Kunal Kemmu played a psycho with impotency problems in Malang. Both movies relied on music to promote their film. So the tragic love story plus the grim revenge story plus music has become a formula interesting enough to get the audience's attention. After all, Aamir Khan used the same formula to give Bollywood its first Rs 100 crore hit in Ghajini, didn't he? Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is High On Romance And Thrills, Kunal Kemmu Steals The Show.

The Trailer That Didn't Give Much (Or Did It?)

Recently Bollywood filmmakers have been accused of cutting trailers that give a lot of details away. Case in point, Tanhaji, Chhapaak, and even the upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan. Malang trailer was something else though. It wasn't exactly good, but it was trippy, engaging, relied on its visuals and its characters to sell the movie to us. However, the promo was hazy on what the film was about, except that its four protagonists love to kill someone. Though, if you have seen the film, you would know that the trailer spoilt two big twists about Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu's characters.

The Music

Malang's music may not be as fabulous as Ek Villain's, but it has been very popular on the music charts. Especially the addictive title track. And if you have managed to win your audience with the music, pretty sure, you have won half their confidence with the movie.

The Friday Advantage

Malang had released on February 7. There were two other big releases competing with the film during the opening weekend - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara and Hina Khan's Hacked. Shikara did okay business over the weekend, with the sales being pushed over by the Kashmiri Pandit controversy, while Hacked was a total washout. Malang managed to enjoy being the delectable-looking mainstream cinema for the weekend. Despite middling reviews, Malang managed to make Rs 25.36 crore in just three days, which is more than what Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman.