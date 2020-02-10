Malang Box Office Collection Day 3: Aditya Roy Kapur Gets His Biggest Opening Weekend As A Solo Hero, Earns Rs 25.36 Crore

Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur is a devilishly good looking man but unfortunately, his box office earnings have been quite conservative. After all, how one looks can't always define their success. Aashiqui 2 as a solo hero release and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as a multi-star cast film are his big box office joys. Obviously, Malang, his last release, can't match up to YJHD because it doesn't have the same trending as the Dharma movie. But it did help him get the biggest opening weekend in movies with him as the solo lead, beating Aashiqui 2. Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu – Ranking the Main Characters on the Level of Deranged Craziness (SPOILER ALERT)

Malang earned Rs 25.36 crore in the first three days while Aashiqui 2 had earned Rs 20.5 crore in that many days. But it will be too early to expect Malang to follow the same route as Aashiqui 2 to make a huge total. Monday will decide its fate.

#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: ₹ 25.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

Here's a report card on Aditya's solo hero movies...

We will have to wait and see how far Malang goes in the next few days as that will crucial to post a good total towards the end of its run.