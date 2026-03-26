Iranian-born actor Mandana Karimi has publicly criticised Bollywood veteran Boman Irani over a recent video in which he poked fun at US President Donald Trump. The exchange comes at a time of heightened geopolitical sensitivity, as the ongoing military conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate following the start of "Operation Epic Fury" in late February. Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Boman Irani Jokes Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani and He Are Ready for Peace Talks With Donald Trump (Watch Video).

Karimi, who has been a vocal supporter of the Iranian people’s struggle against the clerical regime, took to social media to express her disappointment. She questioned the timing and tone of Irani’s humour, suggesting that public figures should show more empathy toward the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding in Iran.

Boman Irani’s Satirical Take on Trump

The controversy began after a video surfaced showing Boman Irani delivering a lighthearted "roast" of Donald Trump. In the clip, the 3 Idiots actor joked about the President’s recent diplomatic strategies and his public persona.

Irani specifically took a dig at the President’s negotiation style, suggesting with a touch of humour that it would be more effective if "Trump Sahab" and his delegation visited the Parsi Colony in Dadar to settle matters over a meal. While the comments appeared intended as satire, the lighthearted nature of the video drew a sharp contrast to the grim reports coming out of the Middle East.

Check Out Boman Irani's video on Donald Trump Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Mandana Karimi’s Reply to Boman Irani

Mandana Karimi did not hold back in her response, leaving a pointed comment directly under Irani’s post. Expressing her frustration with what she perceives as the industry's historical silence on Iranian suffering, she challenged the veteran actor's sudden interest in the topic.

"Boman Irani sir... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing," Karimi wrote. "For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, and silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me—we've lived it. We've spoken about it."

She further questioned the morality of joking while the conflict claims lives, asking, "Where were you when Iranians were dying?" Karimi has been vocal about her support for the removal of the current Iranian regime, which she previously described as a "cancerous cell" in the Middle East.

Here’s What Mandana Karimi Told Boman Irani

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

US and the Middle East Conflict

The verbal exchange highlights the deep-seated tensions surrounding "Operation Epic Fury," the US-led military campaign that began on February 28, 2026. The war was sparked by joint US-Israeli airstrikes that eliminated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top Iranian officials. Iran Threatens To Block Bab El-Mandeb Strait As Hormuz Crisis Escalates Amid Donald Trump’s Deadline.

As of March 26, the situation remains volatile. While President Trump has pushed for a five-day pause in strikes to facilitate negotiations, the Iranian leadership has officially rejected several US peace proposals. With the Strait of Hormuz partially closed and major energy infrastructure under fire, the geopolitical stakes have turned celebrity commentary into a flashpoint for public debate.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).