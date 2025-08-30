The excitement for Curious Eyes Cinema's much-anticipated Mannu Kya Karegga?, starring Vyom and Saachi Bindra, is palpable. The trailer has receieved immense love from the audiences and the audience is loving the chemistry between the lead actors, Vyom and Saachi Bindra. Their fresh on-screen pairing has struck a chord with the audience. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’: Vyom and Saachi Bindra’s Romantic Drama Unveils Two Beautiful Songs – ‘Halki Halki Baarish’ and ‘Gulfam’ (Watch Video).

Talking about the preparation for the titular character of Mannu, actor Vyom said, “Fortunately, I felt a strong connection to what Mannu would have experienced.”

On his preparation for the film, he said, “As an engineer myself, I’ve played inter-state football, ranked in science Olympiads, and competed in state-level swimming and roller skating. I’ve also learned coding, guitar, and horse riding. Played almost every sport, and decently. You name it, and I have played it. And now, here I am, a professional actor. I know this screams that fake CV vibe. Stepping into Mannu's character wasn't difficult at all; I've already walked a mile in his shoes.”

For Vyom, stepping into the shoes of Mannu in Mannu Kya Karegga? wasn’t just about learning lines or rehearsing scenes, it was about drawing from a life packed with experiences that eerily mirror his character’s journey.

This natural synergy between Vyom and Mannu allowed the actor to bring an effortless authenticity to the role, one that promises to resonate deeply with audiences when the film hits theaters.

The film, which also features Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles, is shaping up to redefine India’s romantic musical genre in 2025. ‘Mannu Kya Karegaa’ Star Saachi Bindra Says Watching Herself on Big Screen Feels ‘Surreal’.

With fresh faces, heartfelt emotions, and music at its core, Mannu Kya Karegga? promises to be one of the year’s most soulful cinematic experiences. Catch the magic unfold on the big screen when the film releases nationwide on September 12.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)