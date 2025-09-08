The buzz for Curious Eyes Cinema's much-anticipated Mannu Kya Karegga?, starring Vyom and Saachi Bindra, is palpable everywhere. The trailer, the music album, and the refreshing chemistry of the lead pair have already struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the most talked-about films of the season. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’: ‘Taught Me Patience’ – Saachi Bindra on Bagging Her Debut After Years of Auditions.

In a recent surprise that has only amplified the anticipation, Mannu Kya Karegga? made its mark on the global stage with a special screening at the prestigious BAFTA in the UK. Following the screening, the film received a thunderous response, with many praising its storytelling, captivating music, and the journey of its lead characters. The response from the UK premiere has been electric, with international audiences applauding the film’s universal themes of love, passion, and self-discovery.

Reflecting on the response, director Ssanjay Tripathy shared,

"To see audiences across the globe connect with the story of Mannu Kya Karegga? has been truly humbling. We wanted to create a film that resonates universally, and witnessing the cheers, applause, and reactions during the BAFTA screening reassures us that our story has found its voice beyond borders. This love only motivates us and puts a smile on our faces." ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ Stars Vyom and Saachi Bindra Seek Blessings at Mumbai’s Andheri Cha Raja (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curious Eyes Cinema (@curiouseyescinema)

Mannu Kya Karegga? also features Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles.

With fresh faces, heartfelt emotions, and music at its core, Mannu Kya Karegga? promises to be one of the year’s most soulful cinematic experiences. Catch the magic unfold on the big screen when the film releases nationwide on September 12, 2025.

