With Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in full swing, the lead stars of Mannu Kya Karegga?, Vyom and Saachi Bindra, visited the iconic Andheri Cha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings ahead of their film’s release. The duo, who are making waves as fresh faces in Bollywood’s much-awaited romantic musical, were seen offering prayers and immersing themselves in the devotional spirit of the festival. Their presence at one of Mumbai’s most revered pandals added to the festive fervour, drawing huge attention from fans and visitors. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’: ‘Taught Me Patience’ – Saachi Bindra on Bagging Her Debut After Years of Auditions.

Speaking about the visit, Vyom shared, “I am from Delhi, and this is my very first time experiencing the Ganpati festival in Mumbai. Getting the chance to visit Andheri Cha Raja while promoting my debut film was a truly surreal experience. Ganpati Bappa has always been a symbol of new beginnings, and seeking his blessings today has filled me with positivity and hope. I wish audiences shower the same love on Mannu Kya Karegga? as they have already given to our music.”

Saachi Bindra added, “This is my very first film, and starting this journey with Bappa’s blessings is an emotional moment for me. The energy at Andheri Cha Raja is incredible, and I pray that Mannu Kya Karegga? connects with people’s hearts the way it has connected with ours while making it.”

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Tiwari (@bollywoodhelpline)

Directed by Sanjay Tripathy and produced by Sharad Mehra under Curious Eyes Cinema, Mannu Kya Karegga? is set to redefine the romantic musical genre in 2025. Alongside Vyom and Saachi, the film also features Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles. 'Mannu Kya Karegga?' Sets World Record: 8000 College Students Groove to 'Humnava', Vyom and Saachi Bindra Join the Celebrations.

Its music album has already struck a chord with audiences, with chartbusters like “Humnava”, “Saiyaan”, and “Teri Yaadein” becoming instant favorites. Recently, the track Humnava even created history when 8,000 students danced to it together, setting a world record and showcasing the massive youth connect the film has built.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)