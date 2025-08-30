The songs "Halki Halki Baarish" and "Gulfam" from the upcoming film Mannu Kya Karegga have been unveiled on Saturday. "Gulfam" is a soothing, heartfelt melody sung by Stebin Ben, with lyrics furnished by the legendary Javed Akhtar. The track features a soulful composition. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’: Director Ssanjay Tripaathy on Casting Fresh Faces, Crafting a Heartfelt Campus Love Story and Bringing a Musical Journey to Life.

"Halki Halki Baarish" is a romantic ballad anchored by the soul-stirring vocals of Shaan and Akriti Kakar, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The song is an emotional, heartfelt ode to love and longing that is bound to resonate deeply with listeners. The music for both songs is composed by Lalit Pandit.

Talking about the album, composer Lalit Pandit shared, "With Mannu Kya Karegga, our vision was to create a timeless soundtrack that resonates with today's audience whilst honouring the essence of classic melodies. Gulfam reflects the purity and soul of Indian music, whilst Halki Halki Baarish beautifully captures the tenderness and emotion of love. Every song in this album has been crafted with great care to ensure it becomes a lasting musical experience."

Watch 'Halki Halki Baarish' Song:

Watch 'Gulfam' Song:

The film stars Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, Vyom, Saachi Bindra and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ Song ‘Teri Yaadein’: Vyom and Saachi Bindra’s Chemistry Sparkles in Lush Locales of Mauritius.

Halki Halki Baarish and Gulfam follow the success of the previously released songs from the album, including Humnava, Saiyaan, Fanaa Hua, and Teri Yaadein. So far, every track has captured listeners' hearts, offering the freshness and soul of a true-blue musical gem.

With fresh faces, heartfelt emotions, and music at its core, Mannu Kya Karegga promises to be one of the year's most soulful cinematic experiences.

Mannu Kya Karegga is produced by Curious Eyes Cinema. Catch the magic unfold on the big screen when the film releases nationwide on 12th September 2025.

