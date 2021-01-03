There are several celebs who have been infected by the deadly coronavirus. While some have battled it and have had a speedy recovery, there have been many celebs across industries who have lost their lives after being infected with it. Even Rakul Preet Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the shoot of Mayday. After days of quarantine and recovering from it, the actress has resumed for the shoot and shared a boomerang video on Instagram saying that she is ‘happiest at work’. Ajay Devgn And Team Rework On Mayday Schedule After Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Rakul Preet Singh on taking care of her health after being tested positive for COVID-19 had stated to BT, “I believe that a positive mind attracts positive energy. I didn’t have to take too many medicines. I made sure that I was eating good, healthy, and nutritious food. I attribute my speedy recovery to my healthy lifestyle and positive outlook.” Well, we are glad to see this beauty back in action. Mayday: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film To Release On April 29, 2022!

Rakul All Smiles

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Rakul Preet Singh had tested positive for COVID-19, reports were doing rounds that team will rework on the shoot schedule of Mayday in order to meet the deadline. Rakul would be seen playing the role of co-pilot in Mayday that is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. He would also be seen in the lead, essaying the role of a pilot. The film will also feature veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Mayday is scheduled to be released in April 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).