Mumbai, Dec 11: Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced he has commenced shooting for his upcoming directorial Mayday, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor revealed that the film will release on April 29, 2022. Mayday: Ajay Devgn To Direct Amitabh Bachchan! Film To Go On Floors In December.

Devgn took to Twitter and shared a picture of the clapboard from the film's set in Hyderabad, where it will be shot in a marathon schedule. "Happy to officially begin 'MayDay' in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the almighty and my parents. "Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022," the 51-year-old actor tweeted.

Mayday Goes On Floors

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, Mayday features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps. The film, which also stars Angira Dhar, marks Devgn's third directorial, after U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay in 2016. The actor will also produce Mayday through his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.