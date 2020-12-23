Mayday is the upcoming film that is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn and will also feature him in the lead. The actor had recently shared a post on kickstarting the shoot of Mayday that read, “Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule”. However, the team is reportedly reworking on the film’s shooting schedule after lead actress Rakul Preet Singh tested positive for COVID-19 who had headed to Hyderabad a week ago to begin shooting for the film this week. Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Assures Fans That She's Feeling Fine.

A source revealed to Mid-Day that Rakul Preet Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The actress who was doing her rehearsals at her Jubilee Hills home had not reported to the sets of the film and did not come in contact with many crew members. However, Ajay Devgn and a few other team members who had come in contact with her got immediately tested. Rakul will be away from the shoot for atleast two weeks and meanwhile Ajay with other team members have reworked on the shooting schedule in order to meet the deadline. Mayday: Rakul Preet Singh Joins Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the Thriller Drama.

The source revealed to the tabloid, “Ajay, who plays a pilot in the aviation thriller, will can his solo scenes and those featuring the cabin crew in the coming days. He won't take a Christmas or New Year break, instead focusing on finishing the film as early as possible.” Mayday also features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Angira Dhar. Touted to be edge-of-the-seat human drama, the film is slated to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022.

