Mumbai, July 29: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has showcased his admiration for young actors and their dedication to preparation for a role, which he says is something he didn't witness in his early days. He took to his blog and wrote: “The expression 'prep' is heard often by me when in the exalted presence of the younger generation actors and actresses of our Film World .. It has reference to 'preparation' for the role they are about to play in a film, and the kind of reverence they show towards it , leaves me with immense admiration (sic).” ‘Sholay’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare INR 20 Ticket Ahead of Film’s 50th Anniversary, Recalls Golden Era of Indian Cinema.

He added: “In my time I never did come across such conversation or modes of operatives for a film about to be done .. BUT what an excellent example of dedication and interest in the project about to be loaded on celluloid (sic).” The cine icon shared that he had a word with the crew of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, a quiz based reality show, and if he could do something similar. “SO .. Not to be left out of this wonderful and admirable habit and exercise , I had an opportunity to have a word with the KBC crew, and wondered if I could do similar...And the generosity with which it was permitted and organised has been a moment of great learning .. parrot and all (sic).” Chandra Barot Dies: Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Loss of ‘Don’ Director, Calls Him ‘Family’.

The thespian then talked about how every day offers lessons. “'Prep' then is the act .. and the takeaway is 'learning' .. Each day is a learning in our lives .. limited time .. but a gift of learning all the same , in all quarters ..May there be several divine examples of such .. which must be present there in abundance .. and if we can capture and imbibe a few , life would have reached a certain modicum of a satisfied soul !! Affection , love .. and abundant learning (sic).”

