In a significant legal victory for digital privacy, the Bombay High Court indicated on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, that it will issue an order to protect the personality rights of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. Justice Sharmila Deshmukh stated that the court would pass a "John Doe" injunction, directing the immediate removal of unauthorised online content that exploits the actor's name, image and voice. Scarlett Johansson Warns Against Misuse of AI After Deepfake Video Featuring Her and Other Celebrities, Businessmen Surfaces Protesting Against Kanye West.

Kartik Aaryan Files Case Over Deepfakes

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Kartik Aaryan against several Indian and international e-commerce platforms, social media intermediaries, and unidentified individuals, alleging widespread misuse of his identity through advanced technologies. Represented by Senior Counsel Birendra Saraf, the actor presented evidence of AI-generated deepfake videos damaging his reputation, unauthorised merchandise such as t-shirts, mugs, and tote bags being sold on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and the circulation of obscene synthetic content falsely linking him to criminal activities. The plea also highlighted the use of voice cloning, where AI-powered chatbots replicated his dialogue style to simulate fake interactions, raising serious concerns about digital identity protection and online misuse.

Kartik Aaryan Seeks INR 15 Crore

The court’s decision allows Kartik Aaryan to flag infringing content directly to platforms for removal without a separate inquiry for every instance. His legal team argued that as the registered proprietor of the trademark "KARTIK AARYAN," his likeness holds significant commercial value that requires permanent protection. Aaryan has also sought INR 15 crore in damages for the misappropriation of his persona and the resulting loss of reputation. Deepfake Scandal: Identify and Remove Deepfakes Else Face Legal Action, Government Reminds Intermediaries.

Celebrities Unite Against Digital Identity Misuse

Kartik Aaryan has now joined an elite group of Indian celebrities who have successfully sought legal protection for their personality rights amid rising digital misuse. Notable precedents include Asha Bhosle, who secured safeguards against AI-based voice cloning and Amitabh Bachchan, who obtained a landmark omnibus order protecting his iconic baritone voice and “Angry Young Man” persona. Additionally, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were granted protection against deepfakes and morphed images, while Rishab Shetty and Nagarjuna secured rights against unauthorised commercial endorsements, highlighting a growing legal trend to combat digital identity exploitation. India Mulling Over Regulations to Tame Deepfakes' Spread and Other Harm That AI Can Bring: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Films

While the legal proceedings continue, Kartik Aaryan remains one of the busiest stars in the industry, riding high on the success of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earlier this year. The actor has an exciting slate ahead, including Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, where he plays an ichadhari naag, slated for an Independence Week 2026 release. He is also set to star in an untitled romantic drama helmed by Anurag Basu, alongside Sreeleela, which is expected to release later in 2026, further cementing his strong presence in Bollywood.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).