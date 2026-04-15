Comedian Samay Raina is once again at the centre of a social media storm following the release of his new stand-up special, Still Alive. While the special marks his return after the controversial 2025 India's Got Latent hiatus, a specific joke aimed at Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, has drawn sharp criticism from industry figures Rakhi Sawant and Ajaz Khan. Samay Raina Confirms Collaboration With Ranveer Allahbadia After ‘Still Alive’ Dig, Drops ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Update.

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out at Samay Raina - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Samay Raina’s 'KBC' Joke

In his special, Samay recalled his 2025 appearance on the "hot seat" of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He confessed that while he remained respectful during the recording to maintain a "clean" image, his "intrusive thoughts" were far more provocative. He shared the punchline he chose not to say to the superstar’s face, “Sir, you did so many polio ads, yet why couldn't you make your son stand on his own feet?” The joke, referencing Amitabh’s long-standing public health campaigns and Abhishek’s career, quickly went viral, dividing fans between those who support dark comedy and those who found it disrespectful.

Rakhi Sawant Warns Samay Raina

Known for her unfiltered takes, Rakhi Sawant was quick to defend the Bachchan family. Speaking to the paparazzi, she expressed her fondness for Abhishek Bachchan and warned Samay against targeting legends. “Samay Raina, this is very wrong. You cannot talk rubbish about Amitabh Bachchan ji because Abhishek Bachchan is my favourite actor... Don't say 'polio polio' in front of Amitabh ji. Samay Raina, otherwise I will expose your entire 'pol' (secrets). You keep quiet.” ‘Kaun Samay?’: Ranveer Allahbadia REACTS After Samay Raina’s Dig at Him in ‘Still Alive’ Stand-Up Special (Watch Video)

Ajaz Khan Slams Samay Raina

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan took a far more aggressive stance. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Khan slammed the comedian's upbringing and claimed that the superstar’s massive fanbase is now "hunting" for him. “What do I say to this ill-mannered man? He probably speaks to his own parents this way... Samay Raina, your bad time has started from today. Don't even show your face to me. I am a huge fan of Bachchan sahab, and there are many fans like me who are looking for you.” Khan further warned that he would physically confront the comedian if they crossed paths, adding, “Wherever I see you, I’ll check your ears. Remember that.”

Samay Raina Controversy

This isn't the first time Samay has faced backlash. In February 2025, his show India's Got Latent was pulled from YouTube following a viral clip involving Ranveer Allahbadia that many deemed obscene. The controversy led to multiple FIRs and a year-long break for the creator. While Still Alive was intended as a bold comeback, the "polio" joke has reignited the debate over the boundaries of roast comedy in India. As of mid-April 2026, Samay Raina has not officially responded to the comments made by Sawant or Khan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (viralbhayani Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).