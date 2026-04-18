Mumbai, April 18: The megastar of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan fondly remembered his mother, Teji Bachchan, as he revisited a comforting childhood ritual that brought him instant relief. The cine icon took to his blog, where he wrote about how often people spend excessive time and energy worrying about issues that may have simple solutions.

“… sometimes just a minor change in what has been bothering you makes life so much easier .. the change needs to be executed and of course applied regularly .. but then after .. what a relief .. and you wonder , was it really worth spending so much time energy and strain on an issue that really had a simple application .. for the better .... and homemade ingenuity has always worked the best. (sic).” he wrote. Asha Bhosle Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Says Legendary Singer Has ‘Left an Entire Encyclopedia of Eternal Music’.

Reminiscing about his childhood memories, the thespian wrote about his late mother Teji Bachchan’s nurturing care and the unique comfort she provided in moments of distress.

Describing a simple homemade remedy using a ball from her dupatta, he wrote: “that warm caress from Ma .. a reassurance in her words .. that round ball of her dupatta , warmed with her breath, applied to your eyes .. and the immediate relief .. and her words.”

Along with the physical relief, it was her reassuring words that left a lasting impact on him. He added: “ all shall be well Beta” .. and the comfort it ever provided.” Amitabh Bachchan Brings Back His Iconic '70s Aviator Look in New Photoshoot; Says ‘Didn’t Realise They’d Still Be Around After 50 Years’ (View Pics).

Though his mother is no longer with him, Big B shared that the mere thought of those moments continues to bring him comfort and reassurance even today. “She is not with us now , but just thinking of those moments brings that care confidence and assurance again .. blessed be the Mother , who brought us into this World .. be well Ef and be connected ever (sic).”

Teji Bachchan married Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Allahabad in 1941, and upon her wedding, Teji became a home maker. She remained a lover of the stage, and she would also sing at social gatherings if pressed. They had two sons Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.

She was in the hospital for almost the whole of 2007 and she was shifted to the ICU in November 2007 after her condition became worse. She died at the age of 93 on 21 December 2007 after a prolonged illness.

The cine icon is shooting for Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. Big B was last seen on screen Vettaiyan in the action thriller film directed by T. J. Gnanavel. He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

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