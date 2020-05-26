Memorial Day 2020: Priyanka Chopra Says Both Her Parents Served in Indian Army, Shares a Throwback Picture

Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Ashok Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

May 25 is observed as Memorial Day in the USA. Priyanka Chopra, who now belongs to the US as much as she does to India, took to her Twitter to talk about the day. The day is observed in the US to honour and mourn the military personnel who have died while serving. Priyanka said that both of her parents have served in the Indian army and she knows what it feels like to be a military family. Priyanka Chopra Steps Out From Her Home for the First Time in 2 Months; Actress Shares the Still With a COVID-19 Mask On.

Priyanka Chopra's parents Madhu and Ashok Chopra were physicians in the Indian army. Her father retired from the Indian Army in 1997. Her father passed away in June 2013.

Priyanka wrote, "Both my parents served in the Indian Army.. and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom." Eid Mubarak! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Peace and Happiness to Everyone Around the World (View Post).

See Priyanka Chopra's Tweet Here:

Both my parents served in the Indian Army.. and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday @madhuchopra pic.twitter.com/LPR8NokWJK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 25, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in two Netflix original movies soon. She has The White Tiger, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao, and she has We Can Be Heroes, which is a superhero film written and directed by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. She is also developing a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She is also in talks to star in The Matrix 4.