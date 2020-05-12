Priyanka Chopra Steps Out From Her Home for the First Time in 2 Months; Actress Shares the Still With a COVID-19 Mask On

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a photograph of herself stepping out of the house for the first time in two month amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself sporting a designed face mask. Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Other Hollywood Celebrities Experience a Major Data Breach as Hackers Got Access to Their Personal Data.

"Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan," she wrote along side the picture. Designer Manish Malhotra commented: "Your eyes Sparkle always". Actress Esha Gupta dropped a smiling emoji with heart eyes. Recently, Priyanka shared a picture of herself cuddling her two pet dogs Diana and Gino. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A Pic Of Her ‘First Day Out In Two Months’ Wearing a Face Mask.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post

Alongside the adorable image, she captioned: "Sunshine is better with cuddles. @ginothegerman@diariesofdiana."