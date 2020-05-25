Eid Mubarak! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Peace and Happiness to Everyone Around the World (View Post)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eid Mubarak to everyone! But this time the celebrations will be a low-key affair, not everyone would be able to spend time with their families on this auspicious occasion. Owing to the ongoing global crisis, the novel coronavirus, many are away from home due to the lockdown imposed. Many individuals are unable to visit their loved ones and celebrate Eid. This is indeed a tough time especially to be away from families on such special occasions. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has not only wished Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world, but she has also wished each and every one peace and happiness in this crucial hour. Amitabh Bachchan Sends Eid Wishes to Fans Through Coolie’s Iqbal and Gulabo Sitabo’s Mirza Sheikh, Prays ‘Peace Harmony and Love for All’ (View Tweet).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post read, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times." As soon as Priyanka shared this post, Twitterati instantly dropped comments wishing her as well on this auspicious occasion.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Fans On Eid 2020

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times.🙏 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 24, 2020

There are many other celebs who have extended their heartfelt greetings on this Eid. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE ..” Raveena Tandon, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and many other Bollywood stars have wished their fans on Eid.