Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar Confirmed for Debut; Pregnant Deepika Padukone To Miss Event – Details Inside

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As the fashion world prepares for the Met Gala 2026 on May 4, the attendee list for India’s high-profile stars has been clarified. Filmmaker Karan Johar is confirmed to make his debut appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, despite intense speculation, actress Deepika Padukone will not be attending this year’s festivities. ‘King’: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town; Leaked Pictures From Set Go Viral.

Karan Johar Met Gala 2026 Debut Confirmed

Sources close to the development confirmed to NDTV that Karan Johar will grace the event for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the veteran producer known for his own flamboyant personal style. While Padukone has been a regular fixture at the Met Gala in previous years, sources informed that she is currently on vacation with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The actress is prioritising personal time following the couple's recent announcement regarding their expanding family.

Deepika Padukone Second Pregnancy

The couple recently shared news of their second pregnancy through a joint Instagram post. The announcement featured a photo of their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit, accompanied by "evil eye" emoticons in the caption. Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, and welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Their relationship began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, making them one of Bollywood’s most enduring and celebrated power couples. ‘Lovely Experience’: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Attend Daughter Dua’s First Musical at NMACC.

Met Gala 2026 Theme and Hosts

The 2026 Met Gala embraces the theme “Costume Art,” with an official dress code titled “Fashion Is Art,” aiming to showcase the blend of historical fashion and contemporary fine art on one of the world’s most iconic red carpets. This year’s prestigious lineup of co-chairs includes Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour, while Lisa joins the global host committee. For Indian audiences, the glamorous red-carpet event will be streamed live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, with coverage expected to begin around 3:30 AM IST on May 5, offering fashion enthusiasts a front-row seat to the biggest night in style.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).