The trailer of the upcoming musical film Metro In Dino was unveiled in the Bandra West area of Mumbai on Wednesday. The trailer promises a riveting tale of 4 couples wired in a hyperlink format. The film also marks the final chapter of director Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked trilogy, and this time, the city’s heartbeat is louder, the stories deeper, and the emotions more raw than ever. ‘Zamaana Lage’ From ‘Metro in Dino’ Is the Much Needed Melody in Bollywood, KK Is Dearly Missed (Watch Video).

As per the trailer, the premise of the film is largely similar to its predecessor, Life in a Metro, which was released in 2007. It showcases the lives of 4 couples and how they cope with the curveballs that life throws at them. The film features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta, and promises soul-stirring tales rooted in the relentless rhythm of ever-moving cities. From heart-felt romances to life-altering decisions, the trailer teases stories that are deeply personal yet universally relatable. It’s fast-paced, emotionally rich, and layered with Basu’s trademark touch: a perfect balance of realism and magic.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Metro in Dino’:

The striking city visuals and the urban skyline also lend a character to the film. The trailer celebrates the beauty of falling in love with the same person, over and over again. Earlier, the first song from the film "Zamaana Lage" was unveiled in the city in the presence of its starcast, Anurag Basu, musical legend Pritam, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, and singers like Shashwat Singh, Papon and Raghav Chaitanya. Aditya Roy Kapur House Trespass Incident: 47-YO Woman Unlawfully Enters Actor’s Bandra Residence, Claims To Bring Gifts; Case Registered at Khar Police Station.

The film marks another collaboration between musical soulmates Anurag Basu and Pritam, who first worked together in the iconic album Gangster setting the path to what would become one of the most memorable partnerships and director-music composer duo in Hindi cinema. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

