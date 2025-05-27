In a strange incident, an unidentified woman allegedly entered Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur's residence in Mumbai's Bandra West on Monday (May 26). The woman, later identified as Gazala Jharkala Siddique (47), revealed that she wanted to present the actor with a gift, which is why she entered his residence. However, the Aashiqui 2 actor did not recognise her. Based on a complaint filed by the actor's maid, a case was registered at the Khar police station against Gazala for trespassing on Aditya Roy Kapur's private property. The news comes just days after a man and a woman illegally entered Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on two separate occasions, leading to legal cases. Salman Khan Security Breach: Who Is Isha Chabria? 36-YO Model Detained for Illegally Entering Salman Khan’s Bandra Residence, Says Actor Invited Him.

How Did the woman Enter Aditya Roy Kapur’s House?

According to details of the FIR as stated in The Free Press Journal, Aditya Roy Kapur was away for a shoot on May 26, and his maid, Sangita Pawar, was alone at his apartment in Rizvi Heights, Bandra West. Around 6 PM, an uninvited guest knocked on the door. The woman, Siddique, then asked the maid whether it was the residence of Aditya Roy Kapur. When the maid confirmed that it was, the woman revealed that she had brought clothes and other gifts for the Metro In Dino actor. Believing her words, the maid allowed the woman to enter the house.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram Post

When the maid enquired about the time she was supposed to meet Aditya Roy Kapur, the woman replied, 6 PM. After the actor returned home, the maid informed him about the woman and her intention to meet him. When he checked on the woman, he failed to recognise her, prompting him to leave the house. The residence's society manager was informed about the lady, who quickly notified the actor's manager, Shruti Rao. Shruti immediately arrived at the building and alerted the Khar police. After the police arrived, the woman identified herself as Gazala Jharkala Siddique from Dubai. When questioned about her purpose in visiting the actor, she evaded the questions.

Case Registered Against Woman for Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Bandra Residence

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Siddique for unlawfully entering the actor's residence under sections 331 (2) (Punishment for house trespassing or house breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). More details regarding the case are awaited. ‘Metro In Dino’: Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Anthology Film Gets New Release Date, Makers Share Announcement (View Post).

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The movie Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkonsa Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta. Metro In Dino is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 4, 2025.

