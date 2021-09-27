In a major announcement, it was revealed that Dharma Productions' bilingual Liger will see the former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in an important role. Liger is Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, though the film will also be shot in Telugu. Ananya Panday is the female lead, while popular Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is directing. Along with Karan Johar, actress Charmme Kaur is also the producer of Liger. Liger: Mike Tyson To Feature in Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Film.

While Mike Tyson's role in Liger isn't clarified, it is said to be quite an important one. Since the movie is set against the backdrop of boxing, we expect Tyson to act as a mentor to Vijay's character in the film.

The teaser that accompanies this announcement, also says that this is the first time Tyson is appearing on the Indian screens...

BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... MIKE TYSON TO FEATURE IN VIJAY DEVERAKONDA'S 'LIGER'... Legendary boxer #MikeTyson will portray a significant role in #Liger... The PAN-#India film - starring #VijayDeverakonda and #AnanyaPanday - is directed by #PuriJagannadh... Currently being shot in #Goa. pic.twitter.com/3U36sX6COb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2021

... which isn't exactly true. For the boxing legend had already graced a Bollywood film once!

The said film is Fool N Final, a 2007 comedy-heist film, directed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Fool N Final is an unofficial remake of Guy Ritchie's Snatch, and stars Sunny Deol, Shahid Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Johnny Lever, Sameera Reddy, Paresh Rawal and Sharmila Tagore in the lead.

Mike Tyson had been brought in a for a promotional song appearance which was shown during the end-credits of the film. The sequence sees him boxing alone in the ring. Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic Is Moving Forward as a Limited Series.

Watch the video below:

Tyson had shot for the film, despite going through some legal issues at the time. The legend is also known for playing himself in some popular movies and series like The Hangover and its sequel, Entourage, IP Man 3, How I Met Your Mother among others.

