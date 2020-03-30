Monday Motivation: Hrithik Roshan Chooses Safety Over Glam and Bravado To Showcase His Extraordinary Talent: VIDEO!

Hrithik Roshan Is Absolutely Effortless With His Killer Moves (Image Credit: File Images)

We know the perfectionist that Hrithik Roshan is. Arguably the best dancer in Bollywood, Hrithik is absolutely flawless with his cool moves to the degree that it seems that his dance moves simply come along without any effort whatsoever. But saying that couldn't be further from the truth. We all know the blood and sweat that goes into any performance crafted for the film or the stage. So when the Roshan lad decided to shine on the big stage without rehearsal it was always going to a big risk that he was willing to take!

The reason why Hrithik decided to take that call was he was very clear. He wanted to choose safety over the unnecessary bravado in the times of Corona scare. Usually, all performances at an awards night happen after series of rehearsals, however there can be situations when one may not be able to rehearse prior to their act. Hrithik performed at an award event without much preparation. Hrithik Roshan Knows Who Can Help Combat Coronavirus, and He’s Seeking Their Help (Watch Video)

Hrithik Roshan Is Effortless With His Dance (Image Credit: File Images)

We already know that the upcoming performance of Hrithik is special in multiple ways as it marks his two decades in the industry. It also takes us on a trip down memory lane as we can reminisce over his first ever performance on some thoughtfully selected iconic numbers. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Celebrate Son Hrehaan's Birthday, Extended Family Joins over Video Call

But what caught our attention was that Hrithik had to perform without any preliminary dance rehearsal for this act, and the reason for that is the threat of the virus. He took to his social media handle to reveal the information, sharing a snippet of his upcoming performance. Hrithik shared the post with the caption, "What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus"

Hrithik has time and again proven that nothing is beyond the safety and security of the people and his couple of social media posts are a testimony to the same. He is taking all necessary steps to educate people of the pandemic situation and what precautions need to be taken by urging them to stay home and stay safe.