Hrithik Roshan Knows Who Can Help Combat Coronavirus, and He’s Seeking Their Help (Watch Video)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a worldwide stir wherein people getting infected with the deadly bug are multiplying with each passing day. Amid the outbreak, our Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit and sharing awareness via social media. As India is under lockdown for 21 days, many celebs are urging fans to stay indoors as a solution to lessen the spread of the virus. Among them, it's also actor Hrithik Roshan who is doing his bit to educate the janta about the bug. After posting a photo with his pet dog Zane while he worked out inside his abode, Hrithik in his latest update has urged this 'young friends' to make the elders understand the importance of staying indoors. Akshay Kumar Joins 'Neighbour' Hrithik Roshan As They Clap and Clang Plates to Laud the Tireless Efforts of Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

In the clip, the B-townie is seen addressing the young boys and girls and asks their help for combating the coronavirus. In the video, we can see Roshan emphasising how the elderly are just mature for namesake and it's only us who can make them understand the importance of following the rules led by the government. "We will all have to come together in this. We will have to wake up erring elders and will have to defeat coronavirus," a part of his message said. Deepika Padukone Claps and Shows Gratitude to All the Medical Heroes and Workers Amid the Janata Curfew (View Pics).

इन बड़ों को जगाना है। . A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. @mybmc #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives #indiafightscorona pic.twitter.com/nTW5TTnPGc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 27, 2020

It's really important for one and all to unite at this time of the crisis and help each other and Roshan's message echoes the same. Not just via a video, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor has helped monetarily and donated Rs 20 lakh to the relief fund and supplied essential masks for BMC workers during the coronavirus scare. Stay tuned!