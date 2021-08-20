Actress Mugdha Godse has urged people to take a moment and thank the frontline workers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as she believes that during the pandemic, they were the real protectors of our lives. Mugdha said, "I love the festival of 'Rakhi' and it has a deep-rooted meaning. Especially this time around. I can't thank the frontline workers enough. They have been our true saviors who have protected us from the deadly virus for more than one and a half years now. Bhumi Pednekar: Don’t Believe That Raksha Bandhan is Solely for Brothers and Sisters.

"There have been many instances when the family has also abandoned the individual but the frontline workers haven't. They worked tirelessly round the clock and have done way more than their bit. We have to thank them this Rakhi and even tie them a Rakhi if possible. Let's give a huge shoutout to them." Neetu Kapoor Virtually Joins Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor As the Family Gathers for a Pre-Raksha Bandhan Dinner.

Mugdha is a former model, one of the semi-finalists of Femina Miss India 2004 and is also known for her performance in films like 'Fashion', 'Jail', 'Heroine', and 'Thani Oruvan', among others.

