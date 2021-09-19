Mohit Raina is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for his role in Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Moving forward, the actor says he wants to explore "something on the lines of the Navy" on screen. Talking to IANS about the kind of work he is looking forward to doing, Mohit said: "Before the pandemic I used to plan a lot. After the pandemic has hit us. I just get up and breathe. I don't know what will happen next. If given a choice, I would like to do something on the lines of the Navy." Shiddat Title Track: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina’s Song Will Make You Feel the Power of Love (Watch Video).

The actor, who played a soldier in the military film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', talked about R. Madhavan-starrer 'Sea Hawks', a TV series that aired on Doordarshan back in 1997. The story was based on the life and times of Indian Coast Guard officers. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Director Nikkhil Advani Overwhelmed to See Appreciation for Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina’s Amazon Show.

Mohit added: "The Navy is something that I have not touched that side of the story. When I was young I used to watch 'Sea Hawks'. It gave us Madhavan. So something on those lines."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).