Mumbai, February 12: A significant fire broke out late Thursday night at a waste stockyard within the high-security premises of the Naval Dockyard in South Mumbai. Reported at approximately 10:15 PM on February 12, the blaze sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air, visible from the nearby Gateway of India and the Colaba waterfront. Despite the scale of the flames seen in widely circulated social media videos, the Indian Navy confirmed that the situation was swiftly contained, resulting in no injuries or damage to critical assets.

Rapid Response and Extinguishment

The fire originated in the Survey Yard building, an area primarily used for the storage of industrial waste and discarded materials. Naval fire tenders were deployed immediately, launching a coordinated effort to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures within the Western Naval Command’s headquarters. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at 23-Storey Sorrento Tower in Andheri, 40 Rescued Safely (Watch Video).

By 11:30 PM, a Naval spokesperson announced that the fire had been brought under control. While the Mumbai Fire Brigade was put on standby at the Colaba fire station, the Navy’s internal firefighting units were able to neutralise the threat using dockyard resources. "No casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated," the Navy said.

