For a film titled Mumbai Saga, Maharashtra is a most important revenue-generating location. But the 50% occupancy rule by the government to curb the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for the film. The film was highly anticipated and had a good hype around it. Critics were kind towards it as well but despite all that, the limitations have definitely affected its earnings. On its first day at the box office, the film has earned Rs 2.82 crore. Mumbai Saga Movie Review: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Face-Off Is The Only Saving Grace Of This Ordinary Outing!

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi as two warring parties. The face-off between the two has been talked about a lot by the fans of the film. Although reports suggest the film has managed better footfalls than any other movie which released post-pandemic, it still wasn't enough for it to get a good first day total. Luckily, Trade is hopeful numbers might get better today and tomorrow.

#MumbaiSaga has a low Day 1, despite face-value + positive word of mouth... Biz affected by #Covid pandemic... More so in #Maharashtra, where the film was expected to perform best... Should witness an escalation in biz on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.82 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2021

Mumbai Saga is directed by Sanjay Gupta and is a fight between a gangster and a cop. One wants to rule Mumbai and the other wants to nab the king.

