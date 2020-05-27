Music Composer Pritam’s Father Prabodh Chakraborty Passes Away At The Age Of 86

Pritam Chakraborty, Prabodh Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pritam Chakraborty who is better known as Pritam, is one of the most popular music composers of Bollywood. This ace musician’s father Prabodh Chakraborty passed away on May 24 (Sunday). He passed away at the age of 86. A source close to the music composer – singer has revealed to a leading news agency that Pritam’s father has been unwell since quite a long time and was hospitalised since the last three months. Arjun Kanungo's Father Passes Away Battling Cancer, Singer Shares a Heartbreaking Post.

The source was quoted as saying, “Pritam, his mother and sister were with Prabodh Chakraborty in the hospital till the end. He was suffering from Parkinson and Alzheimer,” reports PTI. The source further revealed to the news agency how the last rites were held owing to lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. About it the source further mentioned, “Given the coronavirus spread, the entire family was responsible and all the religious formalities were done with minimal attendance of immediate family.” The funeral of Prabodh Chakraborty took place on the same day of his demise in Amboli. Malayalam Director Jibit George, 31, Passes Away In Kochi.

Generations

Regarding Pritam’s upcoming projects, he has been roped in to music for three major films - '83, Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.