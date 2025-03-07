Nadaaniyan Movie Review: When I watch the campus movies churned out by Dharma (SOTY, SOTY 2, Nadaaniyaan, etc), I often wonder if I’m too old to understand how 17- and 18-year-olds actually talk to each other - or if the creative team behind these films has ever stepped foot on a college campus. However, the biggest issue with Nadaaniyan, directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, isn’t just that it’s a poorly executed campus rom-com. The film, which also marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan (and Khushi Kapoor’s third attempt to leave an impression), suffers from a far more fundamental flaw: it’s simply a bad movie. Plagued by soulless filmmaking and uninspired writing, it fails to resonate on any level. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Screening: Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Attend Premiere of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film in Mumbai.

To be fair, I didn’t have high hopes for the film after watching its abysmal trailer. But miracles do happen - I ended up liking Loveyapa despite its cringe-worthy trailer, and I found Khushi Kapoor far more bearable in that film compared to her underwhelming debut in The Archies. Nadaaniyan, however, proves once again that Ms Kapoor needs to polish her acting and dialogue delivery. The same goes for Ibrahim, who deserved a better launchpad and an acting coach. Forgive my nadaaniyaan - to borrow a line from the film - but I’m about to ‘ethically tear this apart’.

'Nadaaniyan' Movie Review - The Plot

Hold onto your hearts, because Nadaaniyan is set in the same universe as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (aside from a shared casting choice, there are Easter eggs hinting at this… which makes you wonder why Karan Johar seems to hate his own debut film). Archana Puran Singh reprises her role as Ms Briganza, now the principal of a snooty elite school in Delhi filled with annoying rich brats competing to see who can be the most insufferable.

Leading the pack is Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a ‘poor rich girl’ obsessed with her ‘grid’ (I’m too old to even Google what that means… or is saying ‘Google’ outdated now?). She’s constantly lost in inner monologues and has a couple of insufferable besties, one of whom is played by Jawan’s Aaliyah Qureishi, who, despite being the best of the young cast, looks visibly old to play a high schooler. Then there’s the guy smitten with Pia - a walking, talking embodiment of classism, played by a newcomer with a proud sneer that reminded me how Aditya Seal has aged out of campus roles.

Watch the Trailer of 'Nadaaniyan':

The plot kicks off when Pia, to get out of a sticky situation with her friends, lies about having a boyfriend. Now, she needs to produce one to keep up the charade. Enter Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a fellow student outside her clique, whom she pays to act as her fake boyfriend. Of course, love blossoms between the two because… why not?

'Nadaaniyan' Movie Review - Loses the Plot in The First Few Minutes Itself

The ‘fake boyfriend’ trope has been done to death, from Hollywood’s Can’t Buy Me Love and The Proposal to Bollywood’s Aap Ki Khatir (a remake of The Wedding Date). While I didn’t expect originality, I did hope for some freshness. Instead, I got annoyance. Rarely does a Dharma movie lose me within the first few minutes, but Nadaaniyan achieves the near-impossible right from the opening setup. Khushi Kapoor’s monotonous dialogue delivery is ill-suited for voiceovers, especially when the film relies so heavily on them. The introduction of the school, its students, Pia’s friends, and her lie about having a boyfriend is executed with such kitschy clumsiness that it feels like a student film with a bigger budget and better lighting. And trust me, I’ve seen better acting in student films.

A Still From Nadaaniyan Trailer

When Ibrahim Ali Khan’s character is introduced, I hoped the film would find its footing. Instead, I learned about ‘elevator selfies’ (yes, I’m officially old), witnessed kids blindly copying fads, and watched Bollywood desperately try to make Orry relevant. For a film striving to be a youthful rom-com, the chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi is painfully absent, though this can partly be blamed on the lacklustre scenes and songs their romance is saddled with. Except for "Ishq Mein", that one was nice. ‘Nadaaniyan’ First Song ‘Ishq Mein’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds You of Saif Ali Khan From ‘Hum Tum’ in This Romantic Track With Khushi Kapoor.

A Still From Nadaaniyan Trailer

The characters are poorly fleshed out. For instance, I never understood why Arjun agreed to Pia’s offer for money. Did I miss a scene establishing his financial need? There’s also a moment where Arjun tells Pia’s father about her debating skills, but the film never bothers to show her actually debating beforehand to establish that thought. Instead, we get endless displays of her social media prowess and cringe-worthy commentary.

'Nadaaniyan' Movie Review - Done and Dustes Tropes and Cliches

The film attempts to tackle weighty themes like sexism and misogyny within wealthy families - Pia’s parents dismiss her ambitions, and her grandfather constantly taunts her parents for not having a son. These ideas could have been impactful with better characterisation and writing. Instead, they’re reduced to clichés, like portraying rich families as broken (dad’s having an affair) while middle-class families are depicted as wholesome and content. The rich characters, by the way, seem straight out of an ’80s Hindi film, constantly mocking Arjun for his middle-class status - even though one of his parents is a doctor (Jugal Hansraj) and the other is a teacher (Dia Mirza) at the same elite school.

A Still From Nadaaniyan Trailer

The conflicts in the film feel superficial, and even when they hold potential - like Pia calling out her father for being absent - they fall flat due to weak performances and dialogue. For example, in one scene, Pia’s father blames his wife (Mahima Chaudhry) for their strained relationship, citing her obsession with having a son. While it’s clear he’s a sexist pig, the film doesn’t explore his motivations or give the mother a chance to explain her side. Even her prudish reaction to discovering Arjun isn’t royalty is left unexplored.

A Still From Nadaaniyan Trailer

At one point, Pia asks why no one takes her seriously. I wanted to tell her it’s not just her - it’s the entire movie. The dialogues often don’t match the context. For instance, Pia questions why Arjun is shy about holding her hand, only to then place his hand on her waist. Those are two different body parts, girl. No wonder no one takes you seriously.

A Still From Nadaaniyan Trailer

To add more drama, Nadaaniyan throws in Meezan Jafri for a cameo as a third angle in the love story. Unfortunately, he only drags down the collective acting energy of the film. It’s telling when Jugal Hansraj and Dia Mirza - never considered the strongest actors of their time - end up being the best performers here.

'Nadaaniyan' Movie Review - Poor Performances From Main Leads

Which brings me to the leads. Poor Ibrahim Ali Khan. To his credit, he has screen presence, but when your introduction involves going shirtless, it’s not a good sign. His struggle to convey the right expressions is evident, and he often falls short. I’m not sure if his voice has been artificially deepened, but it’s distracting. His abs get more screen time than his acting chops, even in a scene where he wins a debate by - you guessed it - showing them off. At least the film has some self-awareness, with Pia mocking the absurdity of the moment. But self-awareness doesn’t equal smartness.

A Still From Nadaaniyan Trailer

As for Khushi Kapoor, she showed improvement in Loveyapa, but here, she’s stuck playing the Veronica archetype from The Archies (the role Suhana Khan played). The material doesn’t do her any favours, and she fails to leave a mark. I hope both newcomers get better opportunities to shine in the future - because Nadaaniyan certainly isn’t it.

'Nadaaniyan' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Nadaaniyan isn’t just a bad campus rom-com - it’s a masterclass in how not to make one. Between the uninspired storytelling, weak performances, and misplaced priorities, the film stumbles at every turn and not even nostalgia baiting with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai references can’t save it. You do end up feeling bad for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor who deserved a better film that showcased their strengths rather than highlight their limitations with such a bright spotlight.

Rating: 1.0

