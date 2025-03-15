Since 2024, a lot of young talents have come up and showcased their potential in Bollywood. Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his Bollywood debut with Netflix's Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The Gen-Z rom-com, directed by Shauna Gautam, was released on the platform on March 7, 2025. Ever since its premiere, Nadaaniyan has become the talk of the town due to negative reviews from critics, resulting in massive online trolling for the young actors' performances in the Karan Johar-backed film. Amid this, Sonu Sood took to social media and shared a post where he requested people to "be kind to debutants." ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sonu Sood Asks People To Be Kind to Debutants

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is known for his sweet nature and heartfelt gestures, once again won everyone's hearts. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Bollywood actor requested people to be kind to debutants but refrained from naming any specific film. He wrote, "Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance. A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved."

Sonu Sood’s X Post

Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance. A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved. We are all… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 15, 2025

He concluded his note by saying, "We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them. Spread love." Netizens agreed to Sonu Sood and showed their support under his post. One user wrote, "A person who mastered their field today started as a beginner once. When talent emerges we should encourage it and let the skills flourish," while another commented, "We should encourage new people so they can move forward this not only helps them but also creates a positive environment." ‘I’ll Leave You Uglier Than You Are’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Allegedly Threatens Pakistani Critic Tamur Iqbal Over ‘Nadaaniyan’ Review and ‘Nose Job’ Dig (View Post).

Constructive Criticism > Unnecessary Hate

A person who mastered their field today started as a beginner once. When talent emerges we should encourage it and let the skills flourish. Constructive criticism > unnecessary hate. — Nidhi (@chiic__nomad) March 15, 2025

Well Said!

Absolutely your message is very sweet and full of wisdom , It’s true that everyone learns something in the beginning, and whether it’s films or any other field, we should be gentle with newcomers. Experience is the greatest teacher, and whether a task turns out good or bad, it… — IMTIYAZ ALI SHAH (@iaspersonal) March 15, 2025

Always

Spread Love 💕 — ◔‿◔ (@KhusshRaho) March 15, 2025

On Saturday (March 15) morning, Ibrahim Ali Khan made it to the headlines after Pakistani critic Tamur Iqbal claimed that the young Bollywood actor blasted him on his Instagram after he gave a bad review to his latest release, Nadaaniyan. An alleged screenshot of their conversation has now gone viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).