The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide is still on with Bandra police investigating different angles including his professional rivalry. So far around 27 people have been questioned by the cops including his rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and YRF casting director, Shanoo Sharma. While there are reports that the actor was suffering from clinical depression, his father insists he never knew about it. Besides many politicians who visited Sushant's grieving family at his Patna residence, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar too offered his condolences to them in person. Sushant Singh Rajput Was NOT Replaced In Fitoor And Half Girlfriend Over Nepotism; The Late Actor Revealed The Truth in An Old Interview.

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar was in Patna already when he deiced to meet Sushant's grieving family. He offered them condolences and the pictures from his same visit are now going viral on the internet. The actor was also seen paying his tribute to the late actor by folding his hands in front of Sushant's. He also discussed the Kai Po Che's actor work with his family and said he had so much potential. Pranitha Subhash Distributes Ration Kits and Sanitary Pads to Women from Marginalised Communities in Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput and Chiranjeevi Sarja (View Pics).

Nana Patekar Visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's Family in Patna

Patekar had earlier reached the CRPF Training Center at Mokama Ghat in Patna to participate in a cultural programme organized by a central paramilitary force. Sushant's demise has certainly shattered the Bollywood film industry and his demise has left a huge void in all his admirers' hearts. To honour the actor Disney+ has decided to air his last release, Dil Bechara for all its subscribers and non-subscribers. Which means you will be able to watch the movie on this OTT platform even if you don't have an account on it.

