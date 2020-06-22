Pranitha Subhash is widely known for her works in the Kannada, Telugu and Tamil film industries. She had made her debut in the film industry in 2010 with the Kannada film Porki and that shot her to fame. The Telugu film Baava, Tamil movie Saguni, and many other successful films she has in her credit. Pranitha has actively been involved in helping the needy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Through her charity, Pranitha Foundation, the actress has now donated more than 150 ration kits and sanitary pads to women from marginalised communities in the memory of the beloved actors, Sushant Singh Rajput and Chiranjeevi Sarja. Meghana Raj Shares a Heartbreaking Note Remembering Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Pranitha Subhash has shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram in which it is shown how she came forward to help the women in memory of two wonderful actors of Indian Cinema. While sharing the post she wrote, “In memory of Chiru Sarja and Sushant Singh Rajput , who have become dearer to God, our Foundation team today distributed over 150 ration kits and sanitary pads for women from marginalised communities, including sex workers (whose pictures aren't here to protect their identity). Smt. Sudha Murthy avaru with her work in uplifting the devdasis and other sections of the society has always served as an inspiration to me. In her footsteps, we wish to do our bit..” Fans and the industry members are impressed to see the wonderful initiative taken by the actress. Sushant Singh Rajput Biopic Is in Works, Makers Plan to Release It in 2022.

Pranitha Subhash’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash 🧿 (@pranitha.insta) on Jun 20, 2020 at 5:29am PDT

It wasn’t that long ago when the volunteers of Pranitha Foundation in Vellore, Tamil Nadu distributed almost 1,500 safety kits to police officers. Through her charity, Pranitha has also distributed face shields to auto drivers and much more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).