Nargis Dutt Death Anniversary: Sanjay Dutt Pens Down An Emotional Letter For The Late Superstar (View Post)

Nargis Dutt and Sanjay Dutt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

May 3, 2020 marks yesteryear Bollywood beauty Nargis Dutt's 39th death anniversary. The actress who left behind an unforgettable legacy with her work, passed away on this day in 1981, after suffering from pancreatic cancer at the age of 51. Unfortunately, her death had come barely a few days before she could see her son Sanjay Dutt debut in Bollywood with Rocky. And on the eve of her 39th death anniversary, Sanju Baba took to Instagram to remember his mother. He even posted a heartfelt message for Nargis, which said that she was watching over him. Sanjay Dutt Reveals How His Mother Nargis' Tapes Became a Turning Point of His Life.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & every day. Love you and miss you everyday Mom (sic)." Khal Nayak Sequel: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Jackie Shroff Starrer to Get Part 2, Confirms Director Subhash Ghai.

Nargis in her time had made it often to the news for her movies and her personal life. her film Mother India saw the actress bag her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress and was also the first Indian movie to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Nargis was also the first actress to be the recipient of the Padma Shri, such was her impactful acting craft.