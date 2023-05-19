Nawazuddin Siddiqui's struggle in the industry and his eventual stardom deserve to be taught in schools. His resilience and never-say-die attitude bought him so much laurels and love. Today, the moment we see his name in a film we are sure he would do full justice to the role even if the story doesn't. But even today, even after gaining so much love, appreciation and recognition, people can't stop about the time when he was doing itsy-bitsy roles for his big break. Saindhav: Daggubati Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Film to Release on Dec 22, 2023 (View Poster).

What's even more surprising is that in his initial days in the industry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played several nameless characters. We bring to you five such nameless characters played by the actor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation and Harassment Case Against Ex Wife Aaliya and Brother Shamas.

Sarfarosh - Criminal No 1

He does get credited here:

Shool - Waiter

Jungle - Khabri

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Jungle (Photo credit: Twitter)

Munnabhai MBBS - Pickpocketer

Dev D - Wedding Singer

We are pretty sure there are many such roles and we have missed a few here. But all's well that ends well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui today is a big name and we super glad about that.

