Nawazuddin Siddiqui's struggle in the industry and his eventual stardom deserve to be taught in schools. His resilience and never-say-die attitude bought him so much laurels and love. Today, the moment we see his name in a film we are sure he would do full justice to the role even if the story doesn't. But even today, even after gaining so much love, appreciation and recognition, people can't stop about the time when he was doing itsy-bitsy roles for his big break. Saindhav: Daggubati Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Film to Release on Dec 22, 2023 (View Poster).

What's even more surprising is that in his initial days in the industry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played several nameless characters. We bring to you five such nameless characters played by the actor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation and Harassment Case Against Ex Wife Aaliya and Brother Shamas.

Sarfarosh - Criminal No 1

Did you guys know nawazuddin siddiqui was also a part of 16 Years Of Sarfarosh pic.twitter.com/L1FvrNrXHG — DesiTiger.COM (@DesiTigerCOM) April 30, 2015

He does get credited here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared in the credits in Sarfarosh back in 1999. pic.twitter.com/IX0IFGk15C — Ramanujam (@nimmajji) May 20, 2020

Shool - Waiter

#TIL Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a cameo in the movie Shool (1999). pic.twitter.com/jubJqshtyc — Stuti B (@Nomadographer) February 27, 2023

Jungle - Khabri

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Jungle (Photo credit: Twitter)

Munnabhai MBBS - Pickpocketer

There was Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Munnabhai MBBS. LOL. pic.twitter.com/tjGLTZIh2J — Kiran (@iSRKiran) April 18, 2020

Dev D - Wedding Singer

Let us celebrate Asian Elvises! I counter the violence with the "Emosanal Attyachar" (emotional torture) of these brass band Presleys in Anurag Kashyap's Dev.D (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Nitin Chainpuri): https://t.co/zSrL9YFlwr pic.twitter.com/5wQqKOZ8mD — Kanika Agrawal (@antiquarkic) April 12, 2021

We are pretty sure there are many such roles and we have missed a few here. But all's well that ends well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui today is a big name and we super glad about that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).