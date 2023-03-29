Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th film has been titled as Saindhav. The film is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment banner. Apart from Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing key role in this film. Recently, the release date of the film was announced. Saindhav will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. Venky 75 Titled As Saindhav! Venkatesh Daggubati’s First Look From Sailesh Kolanu’s Action Drama Unveiled (Watch Video).

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)