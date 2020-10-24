Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are reportedly set to tie the knot today, according to The Indian Express! Neha is currently in Delhi along with her family and close pals for the wedding ceremony and post that they would be heading to Punjab for the reception. Both Neha and her fiancé Rohanpreet have shared pictures across social media platforms from their pre-wedding festivities and the latest one are from their mehendi ceremony. And we must say, they indeed look stunning together! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Haldi Ceremony: Bright and Sunny, the Duo Looks Radiant in their Yellow Outfits (View Pics).

While sharing the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki”. On the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh couldn’t stop gushing about his soon-to-be wife. He wrote, “Look at My Bride to be!!!” The duo were seen in colour-coordinated outfits. The two shared same pictures from the pre-wedding festivity on their respective Insta feeds. Neha opted for a bottle green lehenga by ace designer Anita Dongre. Rohanpreet also looked dapper in a matching sherwani from the same label. In one of the pictures you’ll also see Neha flaunting her mehendi design and on her ring finger, she has mentioned her beau’s (Rohan) name. Neha Kakkar Shares the Moment When Beau Rohanpreet Singh Proposed to Her (View Pics).

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh’s Mehendi Ceremony Pics

Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar had confirmed about their relationship on October 9. The soon-to-be husband and wife recently featured in a wedding song titled ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. Wishing the lovely couple heartiest congratulations for the new beginning!

