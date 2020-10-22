Singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared a images of a marriage proposal by rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh, adding fuel to their wedding rumours. Neha posted the photographs on her verified Instagram account. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a read heart-shaped placard that reads: "Will you marry me?" Neha smiles and hugs him in the photographs. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Wedding Invite Pic Goes Viral, Duo to Marry on October 26? (View Post)

"The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You," Neha wrote, tagging his post with #NehuPreet and #NehuDaVyah. The singer's Instagram post comes amid speculations that she is set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh later this month. Recently, Neha had shared a video on Instagram saying the clip was from her Roka ceremony with Rohanpreet. The singer also thanked her parents for "throwing the best event". Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Look Adorable in their Videos from Roka Ceremony

Check Out Neha Kakkar's Instagram Post Below:

"Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event," Neha had captioned her video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).