Looks like the rumours of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh getting married at the end of the month can be true and how. Well, we are not saying this, as Kakkar herself took to Instagram and made a post which affirms that the two are indeed dating. The singer shared a romantic picture of her and Rohanpreet and captioned it as "You're Mine." That's not it as Singh also shared the ditto pic on his Insta and wrote, "Meet My Zindagi." Both of them also used a new hashtag that is #NehuPreet. Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Gives Rs 2 Lakh to Needy Musician.

The interesting thing to note here is that these posts have come in amid Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding reports, so we feel something's cooking for sure. Earlier to this, Neha and Rohanpreet had made a video on Instagram where the lovebirds were seen tuning into "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche" (let's get married amid lockdown...). Do we need to say much, as things are kinda crystal clear, right? Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya Are Back As Judges of Singing Reality Show (Watch Video).

Check Out Neha Kakkar's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇 #NehuPreet 👫🏻 A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

While we all know who Neha is, talking about Rohanpreet, he has been part of a few reality shows on TV. Singh was seen in Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a suitor for the former. He also has participated on India’s Rising Star and was the first runner up of Season 2. Stay tuned!

