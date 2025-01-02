After making a name for herself in the television industry, Mouni Roy is now slowly making her mark in Bollywood. She started the year 2025 on a positive note by taking the blessings in a temple. ‘She’s Drunk’: Netizens React As Mouni Roy FALLS on Pavement After New Year Party With Hubby Suraj Nambiar and Bestie Disha Patani (Watch Viral Video).

Dropping a couple of pictures of the religious visit on the photo-sharing app Instagram, she wrote, "Embracing the divine possibilities of the new year, trusting that every step we take is guided by the loving hand of god...Happy 2025."

Mouni Roy Welcomes the Year with Spiritual Blessings

Recently a video of the Naagin actress surfaced on social media where she can be seen taking a nasty fall. As the stunner was leaving the New Year's party venue in Mumbai with husband Suraj Nambiar and BFF Disha Patani, the trio was surrounded by the paparazzi.

While trying to make their way out of crowd, Mouni Roy lost her balance and fell on the pavement. Her husband Suraj Nambair helped her get up by holding her hand as they got into the car.

As soon as the clip reached social media, the comment section was full of mixed reactions. While there were a few who claimed that Mouni Roy was drunk, which led to her fall, others were concerned about her safety.

One of the comments said, "Shee is completely drunk,", other wrote, "High heels and blinding flash bulbs = missing a step and falling." The third comment read, "She is drunk why do they drink if they can’t handle it".

Also, an Insta users was of the opinion, "Sorry. I hope she wasn't injured."

Mouni and Disha are extremely close to one another and are often seen spending quality time together. They got to know each other during 'The Entertainers Tour' in the U.S that also included Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben.

Talking about her professional commitments, Mouni was recently a part of the Disney+ Hotstar's web series named Showtime, where she shared the screen with Naseeruddin Shah, and Emraan Hashmi.

Up next, Mouni will reportedly be a part of an untitled project by the Khuda Haafiz fame director, Faruk Kabir. It is believed that the movie will reach the audience in 2025.

